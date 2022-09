LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend.

It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday.

Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will receive the mini Sam Dick.

Gates open at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.