Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by truck

Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way o
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver they say hit an officer.

Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way out.

Police later found the truck abandoned near Winchester and Man o’ War.

Officers searched with K-9 units for the man, but could not find him.

The officer is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

