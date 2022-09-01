Serena’s song continues at US Open, eliminates No. 2 Kontaveit in three sets
Williams now 42-0 in first, second rounds all-time in Arthur Ashe Stadium
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.
The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.
She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.
Williams beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium
