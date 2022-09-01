Serena’s song continues at US Open, eliminates No. 2 Kontaveit in three sets

Williams now 42-0 in first, second rounds all-time in Arthur Ashe Stadium
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis...
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(Associated Press)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.

The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.

She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.

Williams beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium

