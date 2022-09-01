Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested

Surveillance video shows chevy chase inn being vandalized
Surveillance video shows chevy chase inn being vandalized
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington.

According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief.

According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal...
According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief.(Lexington Police Dept.)

Police say four businesses in the area sustained over $6,000 worth of damage from the incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of July 25.

Surveillance video from the night shows what looks like a table being launched through the window of Chevy Chase Inn:

A Lexington restaurant is closed after being vandalized. Surveillance shows what looks like a table being launched through the window.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips
FEMA officials setting up at EKY hardware stores to give people rebuilding tips
Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road...
Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by truck
A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse...
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP