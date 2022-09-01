Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington.
According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief.
Police say four businesses in the area sustained over $6,000 worth of damage from the incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of July 25.
Surveillance video from the night shows what looks like a table being launched through the window of Chevy Chase Inn:
