Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky.

Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

This comes after the arrested of Dave E. Smith and BJ Hubbard, both of Knox County, earlier in the week.

It’s not clear what charges the Davidsons are facing, but we know Smith and Hubbard were both charged with theft and criminal mischief.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. So far, police say they have been able to close a total of 14 burglary cases during their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Latest News

John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP
Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
Pleasant weather holds on for one more day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast