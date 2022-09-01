Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky.

Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

This comes after the arrested of Dave E. Smith and BJ Hubbard, both of Knox County, earlier in the week.

It’s not clear what charges the Davidsons are facing, but we know Smith and Hubbard were both charged with theft and criminal mischief.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. So far, police say they have been able to close a total of 14 burglary cases during their investigation.

