Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall

Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with the shots-fired incident in Fayette Mall’s parking lot.

The shooting happened on August 26 outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall.

Police say they found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunshots and shell casings. They say the suspects had left before officers got there.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives identified two suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Police say 23-year-old Marquis Tompkins was arrested on September 1 and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment. The other suspect, 22-year-old Dayron Parks was arrested on August 30 on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and...
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Crawford has been convicted by a...
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern...
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

Latest News

Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
MGN Online
Judge rules for wedding photographer challenging Louisville gay rights law