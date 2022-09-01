Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with the shots-fired incident in Fayette Mall’s parking lot.

The shooting happened on August 26 outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall.

Police say they found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunshots and shell casings. They say the suspects had left before officers got there.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives identified two suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Police say 23-year-old Marquis Tompkins was arrested on September 1 and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment. The other suspect, 22-year-old Dayron Parks was arrested on August 30 on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.