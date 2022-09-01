Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths. Those who have lost loved ones shared their stories in hopes it may save someone else’s life.

“Unfortunately, life goes on. But you never forget. Then when you have to stand still, and say them out loud, it has a different impact,” said Brittany Campbell, the founder of Strengthening Transformations, Inc.

Campbell lost her best friend a few years ago. She struggled with addiction for a decade.

“It’s such a big problem and with COVID, you had to be still and see the problem. It’s the worst thing you can do to an addict is isolate them. Just glad people are more aware of the problem,” Campbell said.

Campbell created the Overdose Awareness Vigil in Versailles three years ago. Wednesday she was joined by a couple dozen people remembering those they’ve lost, and some who almost lost their own lives.

“May 7th, 2020 I overdosed and almost died. A complete stranger walking down a dead end street in Nicholasville, Kentucky just happened to have Narcan and saved my life,” survivor Asher Snedegar said.

Snedegar is now able to share his own story in front of his family and friends.

“I saw the effects and damage it did to my loved ones and families that I want to make sure I do anything I can to help spread awareness and bring notoriety to this movement,” Snedegar said.

According to the state, 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. September marks the start of National Recovery Month, as well.

