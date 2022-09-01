Will Levis announces NIL partnership with Ale-8

Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.
Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s something for central Kentuckians to get excited about...

UK quarterback Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.

In a tweet, Levis said he was introduced to the soft drink when he first moved to Kentucky, and said it’s been his go-to ever since.

Ale-8, known for its green bottle and gingery taste, is bottled right in Winchester.

