Will Levis announces NIL partnership with Ale-8
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s something for central Kentuckians to get excited about...
UK quarterback Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.
In a tweet, Levis said he was introduced to the soft drink when he first moved to Kentucky, and said it’s been his go-to ever since.
Ale-8, known for its green bottle and gingery taste, is bottled right in Winchester.
