Will Levis announces NIL partnership with Ale-8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s something for central Kentuckians to get excited about...

UK quarterback Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.

In a tweet, Levis said he was introduced to the soft drink when he first moved to Kentucky, and said it’s been his go-to ever since.

Ale-8, known for its green bottle and gingery taste, is bottled right in Winchester.

🎉We're excited to kick off football season with the one and only @will_levis!🏈 https://t.co/5PZjXyBXNP — Ale-8-One (@Ale8One) August 31, 2022

