Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County.

An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6.

It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113), which is nearly a seven-mile stretch. Officials said it’ll widen the interstate to eight lanes (four 12-foot lanes in each direction). Improvements will also be made to the ramps at Newtown Pike and Paris Pike.

KYTC said the purpose of the project is to decrease congestion, improve safety and roadway traffic capacity.

The anticipated completion date is November 1, 2024.

