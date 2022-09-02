Allen throws three TDs in Tarleton debut, leads Texans to 29-13 win over MVSU

Former LexCath and UK quarterback was 23-of-39, for 294 yards and three touchdowns
Beau Allen
Beau Allen(Tarleton State)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone who has ever seen Beau Allen knows he can throw the football. The good people at Tarleton State now understand what Kentuckians have known for years.

The former Lexington Catholic and UK quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas.

Allen connected with Jaden West in the endzone three times finishing 23-of-39 passing for 294 yards

