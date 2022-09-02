CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner.

Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very excited about this new booster. It’s different than the other boosters because this one protects against the variants and sub variants that continue to make people sick.

The updated COVID-19 booster adapted for the omicron variant was approved by the CDC and is for Americans ages 12 and up. It was finally approved on Thursday.

Kendra Steele with Wild Labs said health departments should have the new vaccines by Wednesday and she said as long as it’s been two months since the last vaccine or booster shot, you should get it as soon as possible.

“The COVID vaccine has always protected against hospitalization and death,” Steele said. “But it didn’t prevent omicron infection very well. Only about 30% were protected against it. So you could get sick but you weren’t that sick. So a lot of people who got COVID said it wasn’t that bad. That is for that reason. this new vaccine will protect you from actually getting sick.”

This booster was not tested as thoroughly as the other vaccine, but Steele said that is not a concern. She compared it to manufacturers adding a new ingredient to soap to improve it.

The CDC approval of the booster followed the FDA’s approval earlier this week.

