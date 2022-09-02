CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner.

Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very excited about this new booster. It’s different than the other boosters because this one protects against the variants and sub variants that continue to make people sick.

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters; shots to begin soon

The updated COVID-19 booster adapted for the omicron variant was approved by the CDC and is for Americans ages 12 and up. It was finally approved on Thursday.

Kendra Steele with Wild Labs said health departments should have the new vaccines by Wednesday and she said as long as it’s been two months since the last vaccine or booster shot, you should get it as soon as possible.

“The COVID vaccine has always protected against hospitalization and death,” Steele said. “But it didn’t prevent omicron infection very well. Only about 30% were protected against it. So you could get sick but you weren’t that sick. So a lot of people who got COVID said it wasn’t that bad. That is for that reason. this new vaccine will protect you from actually getting sick.”

This booster was not tested as thoroughly as the other vaccine, but Steele said that is not a concern. She compared it to manufacturers adding a new ingredient to soap to improve it.

The CDC approval of the booster followed the FDA’s approval earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
Left: Marquis Tompkins, 23; Right: Dayron Parks, 22
Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds
Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring.
Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring