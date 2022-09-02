Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass shutting down operations after more than 40 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime charitable organization in our area has had to call its work to an end.

The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has raised millions of dollars for dozens of local organizations, with a focus on the health, wellness, and education of children in the commonwealth.

After 41 years of service and over $15 million in donations, the Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass will be coming to an end.

“I’m sad about it but I’m also extremely proud of everything that we’ve done. We’ve been an all volunteer organization the entire time,” said Kim Sweazy.

Sweazy is a past chair of the organization and helped hand out some of their last checks to local charities here at WKYT.

It’s a gesture of sheer generosity and one they’ve given many times before. But after this year, the Children’s Charity’s gifts will unfortunately be no more.

“The charity may not be here next year. But the impact they’ve had on this community is not going away anytime soon,” said Wynn Stephens, executive director at Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.

Sweazy said it all started with their golf classic, and while the supporters have now taken their final swings for the organization, Sweazy is still amazed to see the way their group grew over the years.

The Children’s Charity went from supporting one group in 1981, to 43 in the present, that are improving the lives of our most vulnerable populations.

“Children’s Charity stepped in and helped our organization to make sure that Kentucky’s children from Paducah to Harlan to northern Kentucky and everywhere in between had access to the gift of sound,” said Marcey Ansley, executive director at the Hearing and Speech Center.

Sweazy says they came to this difficult decision because of challenges caused by COVID, rising costs and competing charities.

Sweazy knows the charities they supported really counted on the dollars they brought in, so she encourages people to keep offering your time and money to them as you are able.

“If there is a time in this world, it is the time to reach out to a child and really do whatever you can to make your lives better because they are the future,” Sweazy said.

Sweazy said the money raised from last year’s golf classic has all been granted. Over $350,000 will be spread among the 43 charities they support.

