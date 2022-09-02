Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future.

You will notice more humidity in the air today with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the low and middle 80s. A few showers and storms will then fire up during the afternoon and evening and these may impact a few high school football games.

The setup for the weekend will feature rounds of showers and storms rumbling from southwest to northeast across the state as an upper level system swings in from the west. This likely hangs tough through much of next week.

The forecast for the Kentucky game at Kroger Field is for the chance for scattered storms around with temps generally in the 70s.

In this type of a setup, we will need to be on guard for some hefty rain totals that can cause local flash flooding issues.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
Left: Marquis Tompkins, 23; Right: Dayron Parks, 22
Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall

Latest News

Much wetter for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
More rounds of showers & storms this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much wetter look for the weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms This Weekend
Pleasant weather holds on for one more day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast