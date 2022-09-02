Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future.

You will notice more humidity in the air today with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the low and middle 80s. A few showers and storms will then fire up during the afternoon and evening and these may impact a few high school football games.

The setup for the weekend will feature rounds of showers and storms rumbling from southwest to northeast across the state as an upper level system swings in from the west. This likely hangs tough through much of next week.

The forecast for the Kentucky game at Kroger Field is for the chance for scattered storms around with temps generally in the 70s.

In this type of a setup, we will need to be on guard for some hefty rain totals that can cause local flash flooding issues.

