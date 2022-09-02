City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds

Published: Sep. 2, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft, according to Mayor Linda Gorton.

The missing money, nearly $4 million, was seized from a private account and refunded to the city on Friday.

PREVIOUS >> Lexington mayor addresses $4M theft of federal funds from city

The money was originally intended to transfer to the Community Action Council for federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds. Instead, the money was diverted into a private account by criminals.

“The Lexington Police Financial Crimes Unit, several financial institutions, our Departments of Finance and Information Technology, and local FBI and Secret Service offices have played pivotal roles in the recovery of these funds,” Gorton said. “We appreciate their expertise and swift response.”

The investigation into the theft continues by local FBI and Secret Service offices.

