College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026

It will happen no later than the 2026 season
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
(AP) - The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams. It will happen no later than the 2026 season. A process that start 14 1/2 months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now finally moving forward.

