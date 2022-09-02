E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky.

The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches.

Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply.

Forty-three people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

