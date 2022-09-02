Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home

The FBI is investigating the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES, DOJ)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. Though the inventory does not describe any of the documents, it shows the extent to which classified information — including material at the top-secret level — was kept in boxes and containers at the home and commingled among newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.

The Justice Department has said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for such sensitive government secrets, and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe.

The inventory shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labeled as “Return to Staff Secretary” or military aide. Empty folders of that nature were also found in a storage closet.

It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Left: Marquis Tompkins, 23; Right: Dayron Parks, 22
Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?

Latest News

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine auctioned off by Goodwill