Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring.

Red Corn said she will step down from her role at the end of the month.

She was appointed commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, and in 2018 was elected to a six-year term.

Red Corn tells us she wants to create an opportunity for another person to lead in the community, and she looks forward to spending more time using her talents for her people-- the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.