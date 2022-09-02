Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring

Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring.
Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring.(Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring.

Red Corn said she will step down from her role at the end of the month.

She was appointed commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, and in 2018 was elected to a six-year term.

Red Corn tells us she wants to create an opportunity for another person to lead in the community, and she looks forward to spending more time using her talents for her people-- the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Left: Marquis Tompkins, 23; Right: Dayron Parks, 22
Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?

Latest News

Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Hank Patton Run to Remember 5K
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse.
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
All Blue Weather Preview - Miami of Ohio
All Blue Weather Preview - Miami of Ohio