Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much wetter look for the weekend

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather will hold off until the weekend. Some will have a stray shower pass over today but the better chances are this weekend.

Moisture will increase out there today. As that increases our chances for showers & storms will climb. Some of you will experience a little bit of rain on Friday. Most are all dry! So don’t get wrapped up in the elevated chances for this evening. If you do experience one of these showers, you won’t be under it for very long at all.

The weekend chances are completely different. There will be some linger time for those showers & storms. I am not saying it rains the entire weekend but when it does, it could be locally heavy at times. This setup has soggy written all over it! Some projections put down a few inches of rain for just Saturday & Sunday.

Take care of each other!

