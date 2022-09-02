Alleged suspect shot by officer in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington.

Police said two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex Jennifer Road. They said an incident happened between officers and a suspect that led to the officers shooting at the suspect.

That person was taken to the hospital but is alert and talking.

Police said they expect to have a press conference within the next two to three hours with more details.

