Alleged suspect shot by officer in Lexington, police say

WATCH | Large police presence near Jennifer Road in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington.

Police said two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex Jennifer Road. They said an incident happened between officers and a suspect that led to the officers shooting at the suspect.

That person was taken to the hospital but is alert and talking.

Police said they expect to have a press conference within the next two to three hours with more details.

We’ll keep you updated.

