Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility

WWSB-TV -Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States says it has removed the last group of beagles from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia.

The facility in Cumberland planned to sell the dogs to animal testing labs. But it was cited by federal officials for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Humane Society says it took away the remaining 312 dogs on Thursday. Nearly 4,000 were removed. They’re being taken to shelters and other rescue sites that are finding them homes.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals initially investigated the facility.

PETA found dogs to be living in crowded and stressful conditions.

A federal judge approved a plan to remove them in July. Envigo RMS owns the facility and plans to close it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
Left: Marquis Tompkins, 23; Right: Dayron Parks, 22
Two suspects arrested in shots-fired incident outside Fayette Mall

Latest News

After a failure with one of the rocket's engines, NASA's Artemis I lunar rocket is once again...
NASA again prepares for Artemis launch
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
Biden seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters