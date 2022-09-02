Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field.

Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries.

WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In the email, the now former employee said workers were put in danger from the beginning.

They claim Shea did not want to pay for additional police presence, and that the security guards on staff were not armed, and some were drinking.

The person also claims one of the shooters paced outside the event several times before the incident.

Shea responded to the email, apologizing that the worker had to experience the shooting. In a statement to WKYT, Shea said he can’t discuss specifics out of respect for the victims and the employee who resigned.

He also said the allegations made are inaccurate.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

