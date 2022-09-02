Police: Lexington teen charged with murder after deadly overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday on Devonport Drive.

Police said they found 26-year-old Juan Mondono Fonseca with a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police said Fonseca and the teen suspect lived at the same home, and the shooting happened after a domestic violence incident between the victim and a third-party.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

