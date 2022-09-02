Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel.

Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Miami (Ohio) game.

The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Kroger Field.

