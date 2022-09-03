All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington.

“They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”

Katy Stoess and the Lexington Humane Society first welcomed 15 beagles in August. They all have homes, so the humane society opened their doors to another 12.

“It’s just what we do. We wouldn’t be the Lexington Humane Society if we didn’t help in any way we could. It has been a struggle to find space this time, just like it was the first time.”

After nearly six weeks, all four thousand beagles have been rescued from the now-closed breeding facility in Virginia, the last 312 dogs removed this week. And while the humane society didn’t hesitate to help, they are at full capacity right now with almost 500 animals in their care.

“COVID. I think the same with every shelter, people were stuck at home and thought it would be a great idea to get a pet. People are going back to the real world and realizing they can’t care for the animal the way they wanted to. So lots of returns, lots of strays, lots of give ups.”

As they continue to help animals in need, Stoess needs everyone else to help. Whether that be to adopt, foster or even donate.

She said they have already had a lot of interest in the 12 recently rescued beagles.

