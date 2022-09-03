Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

Saturday Forecast
Good Saturday morning everyone! Happy Caturday and Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, things are...
Good Saturday morning everyone! Happy Caturday and Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, things are looking a little wet and because of the prolonged heavy rain threat, it is a First Alert Weather Day not just today, but into the rest of the weekend.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! Happy Caturday and Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, things are looking a little wet and because of the prolonged heavy rain threat, it is a First Alert Weather Day not just today, but into the rest of the weekend.

Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers and temps in the low 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. This will likely continue throughout the day with waves of showers and storms. Not an all-out washout, but at times we could get some heavier bands. Temps will probably get to near 80 degrees. A better shot for that will be in southern Kentucky. This rinse and repeat forecast goes into Sunday and most of next week as a slow-moving frontal boundary hangs out nearby. With a lot of tropical moisture available, storms will have a lot of juice to work with. Some storms can easily drop 1″-3″ of rain in a short amount of time, leading to local flash flooding issues. In a general sense, many areas should pick up at least 1″-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts through Labor Day. Temps likely rebound near 80 next week with showers around.

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police: Lexington teen charged with murder after deadly overnight shooting
There's a large number of police cruisers at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Jennifer...
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead
Much wetter for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
More rounds of showers & storms this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much wetter look for the weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms This Weekend