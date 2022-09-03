Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! Happy Caturday and Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, things are looking a little wet and because of the prolonged heavy rain threat, it is a First Alert Weather Day not just today, but into the rest of the weekend.

Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers and temps in the low 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. This will likely continue throughout the day with waves of showers and storms. Not an all-out washout, but at times we could get some heavier bands. Temps will probably get to near 80 degrees. A better shot for that will be in southern Kentucky. This rinse and repeat forecast goes into Sunday and most of next week as a slow-moving frontal boundary hangs out nearby. With a lot of tropical moisture available, storms will have a lot of juice to work with. Some storms can easily drop 1″-3″ of rain in a short amount of time, leading to local flash flooding issues. In a general sense, many areas should pick up at least 1″-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts through Labor Day. Temps likely rebound near 80 next week with showers around.

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

