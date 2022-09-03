DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture.

“Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman says the deaf community has always been a large part of her life.

“In one way or another I’ve been connected to it and so I am here today because you matter and you are really important members of Team Kentucky,” said Lt. Governor Coleman.

Moore says with such a large deaf and hard of hearing community in Kentucky, it’s important to connect community members with potential employers.

“There are 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing in the state of Kentucky. That is a huge population. We have a job shortage, employers need to know about you,” said Moore.

That’s why this year’s fair featured the Julie Beth Hayden job fair.

“It was her mission to help deaf and hard of hearing individuals obtain a job, a career. We are part of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. That is cradle to career, and what that means is education is so important, but your career is important,” said Moore.

The goal of DeaFestival is to educate the public, parents, educators and employers about the true abilities of their participants.

“We’re here to help everyone understand and grow and be a part of Kentucky,” said Moore.

