Great Crossing runs past Henry Clay 34-20

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing fell behind Henry Clay and then dominated the ground en route to a 34-20 win over the Blue Devils.

The Warhawks improve to 3-0 on the season behind a ground attack which stuffed the stat sheet for 322 yards led by Cayden Allen who had 176 yards and two touchdowns.

