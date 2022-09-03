Great Crossing runs past Henry Clay 34-20

The Warhawks are off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year
HENRY CLAY GREAT CROSSING
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing fell behind Henry Clay and then dominated the ground en route to a 34-20 win over the Blue Devils.

The Warhawks improve to 3-0 on the season behind a ground attack which stuffed the stat sheet for 322 yards led by Cayden Allen who had 176 yards and two touchdowns.

