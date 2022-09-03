Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Thanks to this unsettled pattern it’s a First Alert Weather Day, which will continue until Monday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We’ll see the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s this weekend to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

