Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home.

Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere.

“The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof. It made several holes in the ridge of the roof,” said Lexington Fire Department Major John Walters.

There were no injuries reported and no significant damage to the home’s structure and electricity. Firefighters said that there weren’t any embers or fire conditions.

“So, because of the rain also coming in, our crews put in a big ladder in the backyard, and they even had to put it in the pool as they went up and put plastic on the roof,” said Major Walters.

While it’s not unusual for lightning to strike a home, it’s important to make sure that a professional checks out the situation to make sure there isn’t future damage after the strike.

“You know lightning is so weird. Electricity can do so many different things,” said Major Walters. “It can travel through your house. It can create a fire...it can also not create a fire. The best thing to do is to call the fire department and we will come out and check it.”

That’s why when thunder roars, it’s important to go indoors. Firefighters say they are grateful that no one was seriously injured, and nothing was significantly damaged in the strike.

