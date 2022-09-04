2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway.

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.

The Expedition, which was being driven by 34-year-old Startisha M. Brown, had six passengers from Memphis, Tennessee, five of whom were children ranging in age from 11 to 15. The sixth passenger was 30-year-old Tatrelisha M. Johnson.

Two of the children, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other children suffered serious injuries. A 13-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by helicopter, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to St. Francis Medical Center by ambulance.

Johnson, Brown, and a 14-year-old girl were all taken by ambulance to the hospital. The latter two are said to have moderate injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Daniel L. Wiggins of Pineville, Louisiana, was uninjured.

Portageville Fire and Rescue posted a media release of their response to the crash. According to officials, when fire and rescue got to the scene, all seven occupants of the Expedition were trapped. It took first responders over 10 minutes to rescue everyone.

The state highway patrol is investigating the crash.

