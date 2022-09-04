Ally Blake’s Forecast | A flood watch up for the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! We continue our First Alert Weather Day as slow-moving showers and storms are likely to continue. A flood watch is up that will go until late Monday evening.

Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers and temps in the low 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. This will likely continue throughout the day with waves of showers and storms. Not an all-out washout, but at times we could get some heavier bands. Temps will probably get to slightly below 80 degrees. With a lot of tropical moisture available, storms will have a lot of juice to work with. Some storms can easily drop 1″-3″ of rain in a short amount of time, leading to local flash flooding issues. In a general sense, many areas should pick up at least 1″-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts through Labor Day. Rember to: “Turn around, Don’t drown” and never drive through flooded roads. Temps likely rebound near 80 next week with showers around. By the end of the week, things look to slowly dry out.

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

