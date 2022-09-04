Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

