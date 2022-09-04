Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cheers for the UK Wildcats could be heard across Lexington. Their season home opener had fans riled up and ready for the season.

The Medley family is full of UK spirit, with generations of blue in their blood. Olivia and Daphne Medley came to tailgate with their family, who are all UK alumni.

“We just have the most fun coming to the tailgate and cheering on the cats,” Daphne said.

Alumni and Kentucky fans from all over the state came out in their best blues.

Since The University of Kentucky football team claimed an impressive spot in the preseason rankings, fans are more excited than ever.

“We’re really excited to be in the top 20 preseason,” Olivia Medley said, “We’ve always loved football and loved Kentucky football.”

People of all ages were outside Kroger Field. They were eating, drinking, and playing games while they waited for kickoff.

Some fans have been lined up and ready to tailgate since Friday. They said it’s a tradition they look forward to all year.

One UK fan, Duncan Lindsay, said “We’ve been waiting on this day since January, so we got over here at 11 o’clock, make sure nobody took our spot, and get ready to see the cats beat Miami [Ohio].”

Rain or shine, these fans were out bright and early. No weather would keep them away.

No matter how many times you’ve tailgated, the Big Blue Nation is a following unlike any other.

While tailgating is a great start to their day, fans say the atmosphere inside the stadium is unbeatable.

“Hearing the Kentucky fight song and seeing when they shoot the fireworks off and the players run out, it’s so exciting. The whole stadium erupts.” Olivia Medley said.

Some fans are already looking ahead to the future. Tyler Walker, a UK alumni, said the season will be electric.

“This dream is coming to reality this year. SEC East champions this year. We’ll be in Atlanta. Book it.” Walker said.

With a UK win tonight over the Miami RedHawks, fans are excited for the next tailgate.

