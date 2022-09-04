Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working...
The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said.

She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere.
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

Latest News

Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting
A pesky weather maker will continue to send bands of showers and storms across Central and...
Jason Lindsey’s Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Police say Melanie Biggins shot her husband in bed before blaming a possible home intruder.
Officials: Woman charged with murder claimed home intruder shot her husband in bed
Video of flooding in Summerville, Georgia, was shot Sunday morning.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia