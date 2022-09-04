Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding

Eastern Ky. regional acts play for a concert benefiting the ACLC, a non-profit law center based...
Eastern Ky. regional acts play for a concert benefiting the ACLC, a non-profit law center based in Letcher Co.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.

Their Letcher County building suffered significant damage, but all Hilary Miles and the ACLC could do is go with the flow - and display the spirit and sound of their region for a cause.

“We realized the benefit concert would be sort of a perfect thing, we already booked all the musicians,” Miles said.

Miles hopes this event also serves to remind people of the ongoing struggles their clients and so many other eastern Kentuckians continue to face.

″Our clients are very vulnerable to black lung disease...and this flooding made people have housing insecurity,” said Miles. “In line with that is that mold is really damaging to people with lung disease.”

Miles says while a lot of money came in over the first couple weeks, there are still some without housing or even water, so they “want to make sure it’s in the headlines as much as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.
Police: Lexington teen charged with murder after deadly overnight shooting
Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds
We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only

Latest News

Fans are excited to be back tailgating for football season.
Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.
Lodged in Montgomery Co Jail after fleeing with a minor.
Man arrested in connection with missing juvenile
Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere.
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
For some of these fans, they look forward to the home opener all year.
WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener