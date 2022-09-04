Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.

Their Letcher County building suffered significant damage, but all Hilary Miles and the ACLC could do is go with the flow - and display the spirit and sound of their region for a cause.

“We realized the benefit concert would be sort of a perfect thing, we already booked all the musicians,” Miles said.

Miles hopes this event also serves to remind people of the ongoing struggles their clients and so many other eastern Kentuckians continue to face.

″Our clients are very vulnerable to black lung disease...and this flooding made people have housing insecurity,” said Miles. “In line with that is that mold is really damaging to people with lung disease.”

Miles says while a lot of money came in over the first couple weeks, there are still some without housing or even water, so they “want to make sure it’s in the headlines as much as possible.”

