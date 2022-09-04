Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads.

“I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.

“When I send out a message that says, ‘turn around don’t drown,’ you know they are tired of hearing it, but that’s exactly what needs to happen.

Flash flooding and runoff caused the river to flow over the bridge and wash out part of Stockton Road, trapping a man in his car and pinning the vehicle against a tree.

“He got out in the water, and it got to be too high. (He) tried to turn around, and the water had him pinned against a tree,” said Russell.

Once the water receded, the damage was done. Shortly after receding, road crews were on the way to assess the damage.

“You can see now that Franklin County Roads is doing a wonderful job and putting it back together to get this open as quickly as possible,” said Russell.

That’s why it’s important to steer clear of flooded roads. And with more rain in the forecast, Russell said he wouldn’t be surprised to see something like this again.

