Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

Once the water receded, the damage was done. Shortly after receding, road crews were on the way...
Once the water receded, the damage was done. Shortly after receding, road crews were on the way to assess the damage.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads.

“I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.

“When I send out a message that says, ‘turn around don’t drown,’ you know they are tired of hearing it, but that’s exactly what needs to happen.

Flash flooding and runoff caused the river to flow over the bridge and wash out part of Stockton Road, trapping a man in his car and pinning the vehicle against a tree.

“He got out in the water, and it got to be too high. (He) tried to turn around, and the water had him pinned against a tree,” said Russell.

Once the water receded, the damage was done. Shortly after receding, road crews were on the way to assess the damage.

“You can see now that Franklin County Roads is doing a wonderful job and putting it back together to get this open as quickly as possible,” said Russell.

That’s why it’s important to steer clear of flooded roads. And with more rain in the forecast, Russell said he wouldn’t be surprised to see something like this again.

You can download the WKYT Weather app to get the latest alerts.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere.
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only

Latest News

Good Sunday morning everyone! We continue our First Alert Weather Day as slow-moving showers...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A flood watch up for the commonwealth
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
Eastern Ky. regional acts play for a concert benefiting the ACLC, a non-profit law center based...
Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding
Cheers for the UK Wildcats could be heard across Lexington.
WATCH | Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.