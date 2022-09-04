Georgetown Tigers dominate Bluefield in home opener

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown football kicked off a new tradition before the home opener against Bluefield. Once the ball was kicked, the Tigers continued an old tradition of dominance over the Rams, as GC rolled to a 52-7 win to move to 2-0 in 2022.

Georgetown (2-0) and its dominant defense flexed its muscle throughout the day, picking off Bluefield (1-1) quarterback Nathan Herstich 4 times, including on the 2nd series of the game to set the tone. Davon Starks pulled in that 1st interception and Herstich was never able to find a rhythm from there. The Bluefield QB finished the day 21-38, 161 yds, and those 4 INTs. Chad Holleran, Kyren Simpson and Clayton Melcher also recorded interceptions on the day. The Tigers also stopped Bluefield twice inside the Tigers 5-yard line to keep the Rams from threatening.

“The defense played well and I thought we had a great plan,” noted Head Coach Chris Oliver. “It’s a credit to our defensive staff. [Bluefield] did some really great things against Thomas More last week, and it takes our players going out to execute like they did today. We made a lot of adjustments this week, but I thought our guys did a great job of putting the gameplan on the field and played outstanding.”

The Tigers offense was efficient from the start. After an opening drive punt, Georgetown scored touchdowns on 3 of its next 4 possessions to build a 21-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter and never looked back. Head Coach Chris Oliver chose to roll with the 2-QB system once more and it paid dividends again. Drew Hartz was as efficient as could be, going 10-13, 140 yards, 4 TDs. Gehrig Slunaker also saw his fair share of the action and led multiple scoring drivers. Slunaker finished the day 9-21, 117 yards, 1 passing TD and 1 rushing TD. The tandem threw 5 touchdowns to 5 different receivers.

The tandem led an offense that picked up 33 first downs on the day, totaled 478 yards offense, while averaging 5;9 yards per play. “It’s exciting to have that balance on offense,” said Coach Oliver. “The other thing is we are taking care of the ball on offense. That’s two games in a row we haven’t had a turnover on offense. There’s still things we can get better at, but to come out and protect the football, and we talk how every series we want to end with a kick, but the biggest thing is don’t turn it over and we’ve done a great job of that.”

Georgetown now takes its 2-0 overall record and 1-0 record this week into the Labor Day weekend and a bye week. The Tigers will next be in action on Saturday, September 17th, when Faulkner comes to Toyota Stadium. The game will be streamed live on the new Georgetown Tigers Athletics YouTube channel.

