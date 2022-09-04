Jason Lindsey’s Labor Day Weekend Forecast

First Alert Weather Day
A pesky weather maker will continue to send bands of showers and storms across Central and...
A pesky weather maker will continue to send bands of showers and storms across Central and Eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pesky weather maker will continue to send bands of showers and storms across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Thanks to this relentless flow of moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, some locations could get anywhere between 2-4 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Today and Labor Day are First Alert Weather Days. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Our chances for rain will go down, Wednesday night into Thursday night. Another weather maker arrives on Friday, into the weekend, giving us a better chance of showers and storms.

Temperatures warm from the middle 70s on Labor Day to the middle 80s by Friday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

