KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder.
The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July.
43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.
Clemmons was charged with murder and receiving stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing.
