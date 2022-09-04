Man arrested in connection with missing juvenile

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was believed to be on the run with a missing female juvenile.

Shawn Taulbee, 37, of Jeffersonville was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges have been added after his capture.

A search that lasted several days in the southern area of the county resulted in the juvenile being apprehended. After the juvenile was located and returned safe, Deputies located Taulbee in the area of Camargo that ended with the apprehension of Taulbee inside a residence that he fled into attempting to avoid apprehension.

Charges include burglary, resisting arrest, fleeing/evading police, custodial interference and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Taulbee was lodged in the MCRJ.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.