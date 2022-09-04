Neon community working hard to reopen businesses after flood

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Neon community is still working hard to recover from the flood.

At Letcher Flower Shop, owner Emory Mullins has worked every day to repair his store.

“See how hard I’ve been working. Listen, it’s been a month, but it was five foot of water, and about a foot of mud in here. And I painted the floors, painted the walls, got new counters,” he said.

The flower shop had over five feet of water that damaged everything. After replacing what was destroyed, Mullins is excited to reopen.

“Now you can see that I’ve made progress. I’ve probably ready to be open back up, I’m fixing to be back open Tuesday,” he said.

Junction Drive-In also had five feet of water which destroyed all of the equipment inside. After a month of repairing, they have opened back up.

”We’ve worked endlessly, day in and day out, and took very few breaks, but we are so excited to be open today,” Lisa Maggard, owner of Junction Drive-In, said.

Churches are also recovering from flood water destroying furniture and equipment.

Neon First Church of God hosted their routine Sunday service today in the Fellowship Hall, as everyone there gathered to recover together.

“Most of the days we’ve been down here cleaning or giving stuff to other people in need, and going around and doing stuff at other people’s houses around town,” church member Myra Ward said.

The church is still working on replacing the sanctuary floor and walls.

