Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead.

It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers.

One of those passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, the other three were transported to the hospital. At this time we do not have any information on their conditions.

Bryan Station Road has been shut down as police investigate.

