Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street.

“My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only lived for about a year,” said Kathy Tabb of Bluegrass Ovarian Cancer Support.

After watching her mom fight ovarian cancer, Kathy knew the symptoms so she met with her gynecologist. They found something growing on Kathy’s ovary and a few days later she had it surgically removed.

“When I woke up in the recovery room she was holding my hand and said ‘I’m sorry we found cancer’ and everything stopped and I remember thinking to myself this is it if I’m gonna have this I’m gonna fight it,” said Tabb.

Kathy Tabb is a 29 year survivor so many would say she won the battle against ovarian cancer but if you ask Kathy, she’ll tell you she’s still fighting and turning Lexington teal is part of the battle.

“We survivors and our family and friends will do everything we can to make awareness,” said Tabb.

For ten years, Kathy has been putting up teal ribbons to raise awareness.

“The first year we just put a few down here and on main street and over at Markey Cancer,” said Tabb.

Two of the people who saw those ribbons were Boone and Eunice Logan.

“We drove into Markey and these teal bows were everywhere. I looked over at her and she was sobbing and I said ‘what’s wrong?’ She said these bows she said there’s people that care that I have this blankety blank disease,” said Boone Logan.

Boone now puts up those same teal ribbons to show those who are fighting the battle that he cares about them, just as others did for his wife.

“I refuse to say that Eunice lost her battle with cancer she never lost her spirit to fight. She pretty much knew that she wasn’t gonna get well and she just said I’m going to finish strong so that’s what she did,” said Logan.

