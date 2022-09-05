After cancer battle, family of young Lexington girl urges others to donate blood

A quarter of the blood supply helps patients undergoing cancer treatments, experts say.
The Greeman family
The Greeman family(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Watching Mallary Greeman swim, splash and have fun, one would never know that just a year ago her body was barely treading water.

“She’s been through a lot,” said her mother, Margo.

It started with stomach pains. On August 26, 2021 Mallary’s parents took her to the emergency room. Doctors discovered she had cancer: diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“An amazingly shocking diagnosis for somebody that went in there thinking they’d be home to get the other two kids off the school bus,” Margo Greeman said.

That was the first of 72 straight days that Mallary, 8, spent in the hospital - including two-and-a-half months of tests, feeding tubes, five week-long rounds of chemotherapy, and isolation.

“I think her biggest complaint the whole time of being in hospital,” Greeman said, “it wasn’t the drugs or the chemo, it was not being able to leave and see her brother and sister.”

Through it all, Mallary also received four transfusions of whole blood and another transfusion of platelets. Those are reasons Mallary’s loved ones - and even some neighbors - now make a habit of donating blood.

“I can guarantee you that I sit there and I think of my daughter when I’m giving that blood,” Greeman said. “Without a doubt. She’s my motivation, and I would hope a motivation for others to do the same.”

Mallary has been cancer-free for nine months, her family said. It is clear that this tough third grader - who has already bounced back from so much - is now ready just to be a kid.

You can help out other patients just like Mallary by donating blood at the WKYT/Kentucky Blood Center blood drive September 7-8 at KBC’s Andover, Beaumont, Frankfort and Corbin locations.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

Latest News

This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis.
Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend
The Bluegrass Central Labor Council is putting on a Labor Day Picnic at Masterson Station Park.
Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day.
Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap