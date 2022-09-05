Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap

Monday Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day here in Kentucky. 1-3″ could still fall in some spots and while today isn’t an all-out washout, we have to stay on guard for localized flash flooding.

Let’s get to it! This morning rain is present out in eastern Kentucky and these slow-moving showers likely continue throughout. Temps start off in the upper 60s and low 70s. Throughout the day temps struggle with highs in the upper 70s. Later on, we do see more breaks in the skies. Tuesday looks to start off on mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers temps rebound back to near 80. Rember to: “Turn around, Don’t drown” and never drive through flooded roads. Temps likely rebound near 80 next week with showers around. By the end of the week, things look to slowly dry out, but the weekend looks to be wet again!

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

