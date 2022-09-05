Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington

Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Central Labor Council is putting on a Labor Day Picnic at Masterson Station Park.

The council has invited members of all central Kentucky labor unions to honor their workers. It comes as union membership continues to decline, both nationally and at the state level. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says union membership in the commonwealth checked in at 7.2% for 2021, down from 7.5% the year prior.

But Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant said he sees unionization on the rise, with movements in companies like Starbucks and Amazon.

He says Monday serves as a celebration of that, and of the work performed by all union members, particularly as they’ve dealt with some significant challenges recently, like the pandemic and inflation.

“Labor Day was created by unions, among many other things that people probably take for granted. But this is their day to celebrate all the hard work labor put in from rank and file members across the country,” Brant said.

Brant says he hopes the wet weather holds off so they can enjoy a day of fun for the whole family.

The pandemic and inflation have posed problems for workers, but Brant believes its contributing to support for unionization as people’s eyes are opened to issues surrounding job safety and stability.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

Latest News

Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day.
Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap
Alex Chubaruk and Christian Mission Ebenezer raised over $100,000 this past spring for Ukraine...
Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people
With summer coming to an end, the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping to encourage more people to...
Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors during National Blood Donation Week