Bluegrass Central Labor Council hosts annual Labor Day Picnic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Central Labor Council is putting on a Labor Day Picnic at Masterson Station Park.

The council has invited members of all central Kentucky labor unions to honor their workers. It comes as union membership continues to decline, both nationally and at the state level. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says union membership in the commonwealth checked in at 7.2% for 2021, down from 7.5% the year prior.

But Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant said he sees unionization on the rise, with movements in companies like Starbucks and Amazon.

He says Monday serves as a celebration of that, and of the work performed by all union members, particularly as they’ve dealt with some significant challenges recently, like the pandemic and inflation.

“Labor Day was created by unions, among many other things that people probably take for granted. But this is their day to celebrate all the hard work labor put in from rank and file members across the country,” Brant said.

Brant says he hopes the wet weather holds off so they can enjoy a day of fun for the whole family.

The pandemic and inflation have posed problems for workers, but Brant believes its contributing to support for unionization as people’s eyes are opened to issues surrounding job safety and stability.

