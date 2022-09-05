Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend

This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis.

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake is 3,600 acres of nature. It’s 35 miles long and on a busy day you can catch people skiing, wakeboarding, jet skiing or tubing.



“Always been a boater, always. It’s just, I don’t know, the water-- we swim, boat. It’s a good life,” Boater Rhonda Marks said.

Those are the things that draw Marks to Herrington Lake every weekend all summer long.

“It is beautiful down here, anywhere you go on the lake, you can see the wild goats on an island and driving down it’s perfect. This time of year we actually like it and we usually stay until almost November because it is nice down here and it is our getaway,” Marks said.

After years of adopting the lake life, Marks said there is something special about peaceful time on the water alongside family and friends.

Whether they’re fishing in the deepest lake in the state, or trying out new water sports, there’s always something to keep them busy.

“We’re big UK fans, so we watch the games down here and a lot of our family, when boating season is over, we go watch the games with them. So yeah, it’s our community,” Marks said.

While this holiday weekend may have been clouded by overcast weather and moderate rainstorms, she said a bad day on the lake is still better than a great day at home. Plus, friends formed on the lake, are forever.

“You come, you meet people, you become lifelong friends. It’s about being here with your lake family,” Marks said.

Boaters said it’s home to some of the best reservoir fishing around.

