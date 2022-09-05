Coast Guard responds to float plane crash in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP/Gray News) — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state on Sunday.

According to a tweet Sunday afternoon from the agency, the aircraft with eight adults and one child aboard crashed in Mutiny Bay.

The agency followed up with a tweet Sunday night, writing that one “deceased individual has been recovered” and “eight individuals remain unaccounted for.”

Mutiny Bay is about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

