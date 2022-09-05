EKU’s McKinney and Nations reel in ASUN awards

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney and redshirt sophomore placekicker Patrick Nations have been named the ASUN Players of the Week for their performance at Eastern Michigan on Friday night. McKinney, a native of Coalfield, Tenn., earned ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Nations, who hails from Tamasse, S.C., was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week.

McKinney completed 35-of-51 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles. He came 19 yards shy of tying his career high for passing yards in a single game. McKinney threw touchdown passes of 19, 14, and 9 yards in the contest and also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. He helped lead the Colonels to points on four of their final five possessions in the game, orchestrating scoring marches of less than three minutes on each of EKU’s last three drives.

McKinney claimed his fourth ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor after earning the distinction three times last season.

Nations kicked two field goals and converted all four of his extra-point attempts. His 33-yarder in the second quarter gave EKU a 3-0 lead and his 40-yarder in the fourth quarter kept the Colonels’ comeback hopes alive by cutting the deficit to 35-20. Working with a new holder, Nations made every kick he attempted in the game. The honor is the seventh of Nations’ career as he won the awarrd six times during the 2021 campaign en route to being named ASUN Special Teams Player of the Year. EKU travels to Bowling Green on Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. contest.

